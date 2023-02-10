Racine Zoo celebrates its 100th anniversary

RACINE, Wis. — The Racine Zoo is turning 100 years old this year!

According to a news release, Jacob Stoffel, Jr. is to thank for the zoo. He dreamt of having a zoo in the area and that dream became a reality in 1923 when he presented the Park Board with a pair of deer in February and three monkeys in March.

The animals were housed at Horlick Park, also known as Island Park. The zoo opened that summer and according to a news release, it had lots of visitors.

Racine began to receive donations for the zoo, as well as more animals, so in August 1923, the zoo was moved to Lakeview Park for more space. In 1924, the Racine Zoological Society was formed and the zoo became a nonprofit.

Racine Zoo The Racine Zoo in the 1960s.

Fast forward to today, and the zoo is home to over 75 unique species and more than 300 animals from around the world.

To celebrate its 100 years, the zoo is looking back on some of its most cherished moments. The zoo said some of the moments that come to mind are events that are still happening to this day, including the Animal Crackers Concert Series and the Car Show.

The Racine Zoo has also created a timeline of highlighted events on its website, sharing the century of growth and changes at the zoo.

“It is with enormous pride to serve as the Executive Director during this incredible milestone... The Racine Zoo is fully committed to doing our part in continuing to provide the best care for our amazing animals, providing educational opportunities for the children and families of southeastern Wisconsin, and providing safe and fun activities, programs, and events for all ages!” said Beth Heidorn, Executive Director of Racine Zoo.

Racine Zoo The Racine Zoo pond.

If you have photos of any cherished moments from the zoo, the organization is asking you to share them by emailing info@racinezoo.org along with the date the photo was taken and a brief description. The photos could be featured on the Racine Zoo's centennial website.

While the zoo will be celebrating its anniversary all year, the biggest celebration is scheduled for July 5, which is about the time of year the zoo opened back in 1923. More information on that event will be released at a later date, the zoo said.

