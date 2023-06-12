Racine woman charged with murder in fatal stabbing: 'I wanted him to get scared'

RACINE, Wis. — A 27-year-old Racine woman was charged with murder after prosecutors say she admitted to fatally stabbing a man over the weekend.

Adela Gomez Zuniga was charged with first-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon after the death of a 27-year-old man.

Police say the deadly stabbing happened Saturday night near 9th and Walnut around 6:30 p.m.



When officers arrived on the scene, they found the victim laying on the sidewalk. According to a criminal complaint, Gomez Zuniga was laying next to the victim, crying with blood on her shirt. She immediately stated, "I stabbed him." She was placed into custody.

The complaint says she told an officer she did not take her prescription Zoloft that day. While in the back of the squad car, Gomez Zuniga said, "I stabbed him because he tried to take my money. He tried to [explicit] kill me."

During a sweep of the home, police found a 10-inch butcher-style knife with blood on it and a large, fixed-bladed knife. Blood was also found in several areas of the home.

Neighbors told police that Gomez Zuniga and the victim were arguing loudly for 15 to 20 minutes inside the home before they witnessed the victim collapse outside the residence, the complaint says.

Once at the Racine County Jail, Gomez Zuniga allegedly stated: "That [explicit], I hope he dies."

During an interview with her, Gomez Zuniga was informed the victim died. The complaint says she again admitted, "I stabbed him." She told officers she and the victim were arguing because he started drinking after a year of being sober. He then accused her of cheating on him and initially would not allow her into the home. When she was able to get inside, she said he pushed her into the closet. She told him to get his stuff and leave and began arguing about who pays the bills.

The complaint says they then started pushing and punching each other. The victim then took $400 they had put away to save. That's when Gomez Zuniga stated, "I grabbed the knife." The victim allegedly said to her, "You're [explicit] stupid, you're not going to do [explicit]." She then admitted to stabbing him in the chest.

After stabbing him, the victim ran out the back door and she followed him to get the money, the complaint says. He then collapsed outside. He later died at the hospital.

Gomez Zuniga told officers, "I can't believe (he's) dead, that was never my intention." When asked what her intention was, she said, "I wanted, I wanted him to get scared."

Gomez Zuniga admitted to drinking that day and not taking her depression medication, the complaint says.

A cash bond of $500,000 was set for her on Monday. She returns to court on June 21 for a preliminary hearing. If convicted, she faces a maximum of life in prison.

