Woman arrested after stabbing, killing man in Racine

RACINE — A 27-year-old woman is in jail after admitting to stabbing and killing a 27-year-old man in Racine Saturday night.

It happened near 9th and Walnut around 6:30 p.m.

Police say they arrived on the scene to the woman nearby the man, who was lying down on the sidewalk.

She later admitted to stabbing the 27-year-old, who was transported to the hospital but died from his injuries.

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this incident. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262) 636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app

