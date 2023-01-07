Racine woman charged in connection to quintuple shooting in Racine last year

RACINE, Wis. — A Racine woman was recently charged in connection to a quintuple shooting that happened in Racine in August.

Faith Fisher, 25, has been charged with first-degree recklessly endangering safety as a party to a crime, obstructing an officer, and six counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.

The quintuple shooting happened in Racine near State and Prospect on Aug. 26, 2022. The shots were fired after a fight was happening on the street.

According to a criminal complaint, while the fight was occurring, Fisher fired multiple rounds into the air, which aided in recklessly endangering the people in the area.

Fisher then allegedly ran from the scene and drove her sister, who had suffered a gunshot wound to her leg, to an emergency room.

An officer had witnessed Fisher drop her sister off and asked to speak to her. The complaint alleges Fisher provided a fake name with an Arizona address and false birthdate. While the officer was running that information, and deeming it false, Fisher had driven away from the hospital.

If convicted, Fisher faces a maximum of over 17 years in prison and a $95,000 fine. Fisher's next court date will be a preliminary hearing on Jan. 11.

