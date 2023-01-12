Racine vs. Racine: What is the proper way to pronounce Racine?

RACINE, Wis. — There are some difficult town names in Wisconsin to say especially if you are from out town like me. Some of those names include Oconomowoc, Weyauwega, and Manitowoc.

Those town names, and almost every other in Wisconsin, has just one way to pronounce it. However, there is one city that is pronounced two ways, Racine.

So I set out on a mission to try and settle the debate once and for all. Do you pronounce it like RUH-seen or RAY-seen. I asked Racine Mayor Cory Mason, an employee at Downtown Racine, business owners, and residents.

Regardless of how you say Racine, there is one commonality that brings everyone together. The city is named after the river that runs through it, Root River. In English, we call the river Root River, in Potowatomi it's called Kipi Kawi, and in French, the river is called Racine.

