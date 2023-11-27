Racine teens unite to collect hygiene products for peers in need

RACINE, Wis. — Teenagers in Racine are leading a hygiene drive for their peers who are struggling to get necessities.

About a dozen local students, who make up Safe and Sound's Youth Steering Committee, came up with the idea while discussing what they wanted to see in their community and schools.

Senior SaMya Gray and sophomore Aubree Carranza are on the committee.

"Surprising, but shocking to see these are people I walk in the halls with, but they need more than me," Gray said.

"Knowing that I came up a little bit from a struggle with being able to purchase things and all that I feel like it's important for others to know that they have someone there for them," Carranza explained.

"It brings unity," Safe and Sound's neighborhood safety coordinator Elaine De La Cruz added.

Safe and Sound works with Racine city leaders and focuses on violence prevention, building stronger communities, and meeting people's needs.

"It's beautiful for the fact that they just want to make a difference and what we're trying to do is teach them how to make meaningful changes," De La Cruz said about the teens' effort.

Through Dec. 8, the committee is collecting anything that has to do with hygiene including soap, shampoo, deodorant, pads, and tampons.

Items that people may take for granted, but can make a difference in how anyone feels.

"Being young and having to worry about how other people look at you and how they're gonna think of you. It's just a lot to handle," Carranza said.

"They're coming together to be a part of these kids' lives and trying to help them," Gray added.

You can drop off donations at the following locations in Racine:

Racine City Hall

730 Washington Avenue

Piggy Wiggly

5201 Washington Avenue

COP House

1146 Villa Street

COP House

1140 Geneva Street

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center

1134 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive

Bonafide Nutrition

409 6th Street

