Racine St. Patrick's Day festivities kick off this weekend

RACINE — The festivities for St. Patrick's Day begin this weekend in downtown Racine.

Restaurants and bars like "Ivanhoe Pub and Eatery" located on Main Street are ready to serve green beer along with cabbage, corned beef and hash for the St. Paddy Pub Crawl.

"we’re cooking 1200 pounds of corned beef for the next week. We’re expecting a pretty good time," said Owner Douglas Nicholson.

The restaurant opened in 2002 and Douglas said he loves this time of year to celebrate his culture, but he also said this is their busiest time of year.

"Even if you’re not Irish, it’s fun to be Irish and everybody can be that on St. Patrick’s Day," said Douglas.

For those looking to attend the crawl, a free bus shuttle will help take locals around to the bars.

Then next Saturday on 3/18 the 15th annual St Patricks Day parade takes over Main street. The parade draws about 2,000 people to the downtown area.

Kelly Kruse, the executive director of the Downtown Racine Corporation, said this weekend kicks off a list of fun festivities in the downtown area.

"From here on out pretty much every weekend until December we have something in downtown Racine," said Kruse.

The parade will start at the corner of State Street and Main Street and proceed south on Main Street, turn west onto Sixth Street and end near City Hall.

Parking can be found at the Lake Avenue Ramp (300 Lake Avenue), Civic Centre Ramp (501 Lake Avenue) and the McMynn Ramp (120 7th Street) for only $2 all day.

