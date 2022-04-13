Racine Sheriff receives a generous gift from Horlick High School

RACINE — Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling visited Mr. James Bucholtz’s Technology Education class at Horlick High School on April 12 and received a generous gift.

While at the school Sherrif Schmaling got a classroom tour and a special gift from sophomore Leland Jamasiak.

Jamasiak presented Sherrif Schmaling with a two-foot-by-three-foot wooden American Flag that he had worked on over the last month.

After visiting the class, Sherrif Schmaling went back to the Law Enforcement Center to hang up Leland Jamasiak’s generous gift immediately.

“I benefited greatly from taking technology classes in junior high and high school. "These types of classes give students life skills that can be used during homeownership, projects, making repairs," said Sheriff Schmaling. “I also appreciate that this American Flag has the ‘thin blue line,’ which stands for the courage and sacrifice demonstrated daily by Law Enforcement professionals while serving their community. Thank you, Leland!”

Racine County Sheriff’s Office Sheriff Schmaling hung up his gift in his office

Mr. Bucholtz says that the American Flag woodworking project is one of the students' favorites and allows the students to use a variety of tools in the classroom.

However, Mr. Bucholtz says these tools are old and need repair, especially with students' increased interest in joining woodworking classes.

Mr. Bucholtz informed Sheriff Schmaling that the number of students enrolled in Technology Education classes has doubled.

Mr. Bucholtz stated his students donate their projects to Law Enforcement agencies, Fire Houses, COP Houses, US Veteran Affairs Offices, and the Veterans’ Office.

