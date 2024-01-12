Racine school district weighing options ahead of snow storm

RACINE — The decision of calling a snow day is not taken lightly in Racine.

"This decision is always…it's one of the toughest ones we make all school year,” Chief of Communications at Racine Unified School District, Stacy Tapp explained.

Tapp says calling off school is a team effort. Racine has the fifth largest school district in the state. Tapp says there are about 16,000 students and thousands of staff members. She believes the decision is crucial.

"Some families don't have the flexibility to be home with their kids. So, we know that some our students if we don't have school, they might not be in a safe space, or they may not be getting three meals, so there's a lot that goes into our decision."

Tapp says a winter storm warning is a huge factor in the decision making. "Typically, a warning is sort of that alarm bell to close schools."

One parent in the district is happy with the snow day plans.

"I think they do a great job. Ya know, wait and see how the weather is and then let us know what their opinions are keep everyone safe,” parent, Christina Lowrey explained.

On the other hand, mom of a high school student, Elizabeth Ramirez says she wants to know as soon as possible. "I would prefer them to give us a call the day before."

She says transportation gets tricky. "The day of, were looking around to see, okay is she going to school, okay she’s not going to school. Are you going to be able to take her? Or am I going to take her. And if we cannot take her, then she misses school."

"I get it, ya know if they still have to go to work and they don't have the childcare, I get it, it is tough," Lowrey said.

