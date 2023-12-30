Racine rescue crews pull vehicle from Root River; 78-year-old man dead

RACINE — The Racine County Sheriff’s Office says a 78-year-old man is dead after he crashed his minivan into a retaining wall.

The crash happened at 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, outside the Chartroom Restaurant,

near the entrance of the Root River on the 200 block of Dodge St, according to investigators.

According to the statement from the Sheriff’s Office, the minivan went airborne and sank into the water.

The South Shore Fire Department’s Dive Team initially located the vehicle. The Sheriff’s Dive Team and the Racine Fire Department’s Dive Teams hooked up the tow cables so the vehicle could be recovered.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle operator was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

Sheriff Christopher Schmaling stated, “Our thoughts and prayers go out to this man, his family, and loved ones during this difficult time.”

The Sheriff's Office is still investigating.

