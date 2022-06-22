Racine police search for 'armed and dangerous' shooting suspect

RACINE, Wis. — Racine police are searching for a man they say is armed and dangerous who was involved in a shooting in the city on May 15.

Police have a warrant for Michael Boyd's arrest for the shooting, and he also has active felony warrants through the Department of Corrections.

Police said in a statement they believe he is in Kenosha or northern Illinois. If anyone sees him they are urged to not approach but to call police.

Racine police did not release any other information.

Anyone with information on his location can contact Investigator Rasmussen at 262-635-7774. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262) 636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.

