Racine Police Chief Maurice Robinson resigns from force effective July 14

RACINE, Wis. — Racine Police Department Chief Maurice Robinson announced Wednesday he is resigning from the department effective July 14, 2023.

According to a statement from Chief Robinson's office:

“Serving the Racine Police Department and the community has been the high point of my career in law enforcement. I am so proud of our members and how they have persevered and handled the triumphs and the tragedies over the last two years.



Assistant Chief Ramirez will be the Acting Police Chief until a meeting of the Police & Fire Commission can be convened. I have every confidence that the department is in good hands.



I will forever be grateful for having had the experience of being a member of The Racine Police Department.”







Chief Robinson joined a number of people of color leading Wisconsin law enforcement agencies into the future.

Some others include Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes, Milwaukee Police Chief Jeff Norman, former Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas, current Milwaukee County Sheriff Denita R. Ball and Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles, among others.

In a 2021 story from TMJ4 News, he acknowledged a need to unify after tensions in 2020, including the unrest in neighboring Kenosha.

“I feel the same sense of responsibility they do. But that responsibility is making sure the officers and the community see ourselves as guardians,” Robinson said.

One of his top priorities, he said in 2021, is speaking to those who don’t see police favorably, all in an effort to bridge a gap in the community.

“Another piece is to ask questions to find out where and who doesn’t feel the trust we’d like to have, so communities can feel safe,” Robinson said.

Robinson began his career with the Cincinnati Police Department in 2002. Records show he was promoted to sergeant in 2008, lieutenant in 2011, and captain in 2016.

