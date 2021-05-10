New Racine Police Chief Maurice Robinson focused on building relationships

RACINE — Monday marked a new day for the Racine Police Department: they introduced Chief Maurice Robinson, who is replacing retiring Chief Art Howell.

Robinson gave a short speech during a ceremony as he was named the top cop in Racine.

“This is about partnerships between the city, department and members of the community, so we can all continue to make this a safe place to be,” Robinson said.

Robinson joins a number of people of color leading Wisconsin law enforcement agencies into the future.

Some others include Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes, Acting Milwaukee Police Chief Jeff Norman, Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas and Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles.

TMJ4 Maurice Robinson

“I feel the same sense of responsibility they do. But that responsibility is making sure the officers and the community see ourselves as guardians,” Robinson said.

He acknowledges a need to unify after tensions in 2020, including the unrest in neighboring Kenosha.

One of his top priorities, he said, is speaking to those who don’t see police favorably, all in an effort to bridge a gap in the community.

“Another piece is to ask questions to find out where and who doesn’t feel the trust we’d like to have, so communities can feel safe,” Robinson said.

Robinson began his career with the Cincinnati Police Department in 2002. Records show he was promoted to sergeant in 2008, lieutenant in 2011, and captain in 2016.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip