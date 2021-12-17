Racine Police arrest 2 juveniles after threats at 3 different schools

RACINE — Two juveniles were arrested in Racine Friday after threats at three different Racine-area schools, police say.

According to a news release, officers responded to threats of violence at the three schools on Friday. Working with Racine Unified officials, they found that the threats were not credible.

Two juveniles were arrested in connection to the threats.

"The Racine Police Department is aware of the threats being circulated nationwide today on social media and are working with the Racine Unified School District to continue to provide a safe learning environment for the students," the department said in the release.

Several area school districts emailed parents on Thursday night about threats circulating on popular social media platform TikTok, though none of those threats have been found to be credible.

Hamilton School District in Waukesha County closed its schools on Friday due to "inappropriate posts" on social media, though they did not specify if the posts were on TikTok.

