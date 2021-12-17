'Inappropriate posts' on social media force Hamilton School District to close Friday

WAUKESHA COUNTY — All schools in the Hamilton School District have canceled classes for Friday, December 17 after "inappropriate posts" were found on social media, according to the district.

In a statement emailed to parents, Superintendent Paul Mielke said administrators were made aware of the posts Thursday evening.

"The initial post was an inappropriate photo. Another student took a screenshot of the photo and reposted it, and finally another student reposted it adding a careless message that was intended to add humor," Mielke explained in the statement.

District staff immediately contacted the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department as well as local police, who visited the homes of those involved and conducted interviews. As of just before 10 p.m., Mielke said police "were not able to guarantee that the threat was not credible."

As a result, the decision was made to close schools on Friday "out of an abundance of caution."

Mielke said he also wanted to provide families more time to make arrangements for childcare.

Here's the full statement from Superintendent Mielke:

December 16, 2021



Dear Hamilton School District Families,



I want to share with you information about several inappropriate posts made on social media involving students that resulted in the decision that school will not be in session tomorrow, Friday, Dec. 17, for all students and staff.



This evening school administrators were made aware of content that high school students had posted on a social media platform after school today. The initial post was an inappropriate photo. Another student took a screen shot of the photo and reposted it, and finally another student reposted it adding a careless message that was intended to add humor.



Upon learning of the posts, administration immediately contacted the Waukesha County Sheriff’s deputies and the local police department who investigated the matter. As with all matters of student safety, the school district and law enforcement have taken this seriously and acted accordingly.



Police and sheriff’s officers visited their homes and interviewed each individual involved, and the investigation continues. As of 9:45 p.m., they were not able to guarantee that the threat was not credible. We also wanted to give families more time to make arrangements for childcare, if needed. Therefore, out of an abundance of caution, students and staff will not have school tomorrow at any of our schools. .



We will provide more information as we learn more about this situation.



Sincerely



Paul Mielke, Ph.D.



Superintendent



