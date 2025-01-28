Racine organization donated 1.2 million pounds of food and served 11,000 seniors in 2024

RACINE — One food donation at a time, one less person is going hungry in Racine. It's not the motto of the Racine organization, but it's exactly what is happening.

Failure Is Not An Option, also known as F.I.N.A.O., has been dedicated to the community in various ways for more than 10 years. One of its most impactful efforts has been its food pantry. In 2024, they donated 1.2 million pounds of food, served 11,000 different seniors, and donated thousands of prepared meals.

"Well, we’re pastors, for one, and we understand that not only is there a spiritual need in people’s lives but also a natural need," Debra Brown said. She is the founder of F.I.N.A.O. and co-pastor at Kingdom Builders Ministries in Racine.

James Groh Debra Brown is the co-founder of Failure Is Not An Option and a co-pastor at Kingdom Builders Ministries.

She started the program to help seniors, students, and their families who were experiencing hunger in the greater Racine area.

"We have tapped into some of the high schools and found out that a lot of those children struggle mentally and educationally because of the lack of food," Brown said.

F.I.N.A.O.'s food programs operate under a no-questions-asked policy. Twice a day on Tuesdays and Fridays, the organization welcomes seniors (65+) to the headquarters at 7207 Rapids Dr., to pick up food. Participants are limited to just one food pick-up per week. The food is intended for seniors. However, people who are younger can pick it up for their senior relatives and friends.

"My sister, she doesn’t have a car, and she needs the food. She just lives off her Social Security. So I come down, I get to help her around the house if she wants, and get her food so she’s got food to eat," Betty, who didn't want to give her last name, said.

F.I.N.A.O. also serves 'Snack Sacks' which are bags filled with enough food to feed at least a family of four. They give those out every Monday outside of Racine high schools.

She comes once a week to pick up food for her sister in West Allis. Organizations like F.I.N.A.O. are crucial for people like Betty's sister.

James Groh The Failure Is Not An Option donation center in Racine.

"Very important. My sister would be lost without it," Betty said.

Beyond food programs, F.I.N.A.O. also hosts Fuel for Thought. It’s an after-school book club to promote literacy and family bonding.

"It’s not a drop-off program. The parents come. There’s story hour. They read books to the kids, so it’s a little interactive," Libby Adams, the floor manager for F.I.N.A.O. said.

And in classic F.I.N.A.O. fashion, families can bring home meals too.

"And it’s growing because more people hear about it."

That means that the mission of F.I.N.A.O. won’t stop. As long as people are lining up, the organization will keep donating food. Get involved by going to the F.I.N.A.O. website. The organization also hosts toy drives, adult programming, and family events.

