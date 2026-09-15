Racine nonprofit and Ambitious Vibes Candle Bar team up to collect Halloween Costumes for kids

RACINE — Halloween costumes can be expensive, especially for something a child may only wear once. Now, a Racine nonprofit and a downtown business are teaming up to help families celebrate without the added financial stress.

See the full story from Adriana Mendez in the video below

HALLOWEEN COSTUME SWAP

Racine County Share and Swap is collecting new and gently used Halloween costumes and accessories ahead of a free costume giveaway for local families.

Ambitious Vibes Candle Bar in downtown Racine is serving as a drop-off location for the drive.

Owner Analisa Garcia opened the upscale candle-making space earlier this year, creating a place where customers can make personalized candle scents while also connecting with others in the community.

“I love partnering with nonprofits, especially getting to know the owner of the nonprofit because they’re always having the heart of giving back and community,” Garcia said.

Garcia said giving back was always intended to be part of the business.

The candle bar will accept costume donations during its regular open hours through Oct. 3.

For Racine County Share and Swap Founder and President Emilee Davidson, the costume drive is another way to help families save money on items their children may quickly outgrow.

“Costumes are expensive. It’s a one-time thing or, you know, a couple times, but they grow out of them by the next year,” Davidson said.

Davidson originally started Racine County Share and Swap as a way for moms to connect and exchange clothing as they navigated motherhood and changing needs.

Since then, the organization has grown into a broader resource for families throughout Racine County, including opportunities to share children’s clothing and other items as kids grow.

The Halloween costume drive is now collecting costumes and accessories of all kinds, giving families a chance to pass along items sitting unused in their closets and helping other children find something they are excited to wear.

For Garcia, the mission is personal. As the oldest of five children, she remembers her own family receiving help from nonprofits in Racine County, including Halloween costumes and toys.

“Me and my brothers and sisters, we did get costumes and toys and things like that from nonprofits in Racine County,” Garcia said.

She also remembers the excitement those donations created for her family.

“It was so exciting. I mean, we didn’t know lack at all,” Garcia said. “There was always someone willing to give. And that was special for us because we got to feel just like everybody else.”

Now, Garcia is opening her own doors in hopes of creating that same feeling for another family.

“We want the kids to be excited,” she said.

Families who have new or gently used costumes their children have outgrown can drop them off at Ambitious Vibes Candle Bar during regular business hours through Oct. 3.

The free Halloween costume giveaway will be held Oct. 4 at 10 a.m.

To learn more about Racine County Share and Swap, click here.

To find out more about Ambitious Vibes Candle Bar, click here.

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