Racine man shot dead in front lawn while driving, man charged with murder

RACINE, Wis. — A man has been charged with murder after prosecutors say he shot and killed a 58-year-old man while he was driving in Racine.

Tommy Johnson, 31, was charged this week with first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, and possession of a firearm by an outstate felon.

Willie Henderson, 58, was shot multiple times while he was backing out of the driveway of a home in the 3500 block of Victory Ave. in Racine on Sept. 4. His injuries caused him to crash into the front yard across the street. He died from his injuries.



According to a criminal complaint, investigators found numerous 9mm casings on the road and in the grass near Henderson's vehicle.

Obtained video of the incident shows an individual, later identified as Johnson, walking off of Cleveland Ave. to the front of the home on Victory Ave. The complaint says Johnson fired several times at Henderson's front windshield as he backed out of the driveway.

The shooter then walks quickly after the vehicle and continues to shoot multiple rounds at the SUV as the car continues to back up. Even as the SUV came to a full stop, the complaint says Johnson continued to fire rounds before fleeing on foot.

As Johnson is fleeing, the complaint says he shot three more rounds at the front of the home Henderson was seen leaving.

An occupant of the home told authorities she looked out the window when the shooting started and saw Johnson. Inside that home were her two grandchildren.

One of the bullets traveled through the living room and kitchen, exiting through a window.

The resident said Johnson has had problems with her son, who police did not identify. The son was allegedly driving Henderson's car the day before the fatal shooting. Investigators believe Johnson's intended target was not Henderson.

Johnson's bond was set at $500,000. He returns to court Sept. 20 for a preliminary hearing.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip