Racine man killed in early morning shooting: Police

Posted at 11:15 AM, Feb 28, 2022
RACINE, Wis. — A 36-year-old man died after being shot several times early Saturday morning in Racine, police say.

Racine police said in a statement Monday that officers responded to a shots fired report in the 1600 block of Cleveland Avenue just before 4 a.m. There, they found the man laying in the middle of the street, suffering from gunshot wounds.

First responders found he had no pulse and transported him to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

He was identified as Demond Hicks of Racine.

Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are asked to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756. You can also contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262) 636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.

