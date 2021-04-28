Racine man fires gunshots into the air after being sold fake AirPods: Officials

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly fired four gunshots into the air because he was angry he had been sold fake AirPods for $120, authorities say.

Eric Govea, 23, was charged with a number of counts Tuesday, including 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety, discharge firearm/vehicle and possession of THC. If found guilty he could spend dozens of years in prison and face thousands of dollars in fines.

A criminal complaint states Racine police were called to the area of Russet Street and Pierce Boulevard for a report of gunshots on April 22. There, they found three 9mm bullet casings. They also acquired surveillance video showing a 1990s Silverado, according to the complaint.

Police say they tracked down the vehicle to the BP gas station in the 1100 block of Washington Avenue. Officers searched the vehicle, and detained the owner of the vehicle, Govea. On Govea, officers say they found a loaded handgun and in the vehicle, found 54 rounds of ammunition. Police say they also found a bag containing cannabis.

The complaint states Govea was brought to Racine police headquarters. Police say before they said Govea's Miranda warning, he uttered that he knew he was in possession of both THC and a handgun. He also agreed to provide a statement without an attorney present, according to the complaint.

Govea told police that he had unintentionally purchased fake AirPods for $120. After the purchase, Govea says he tried to follow the seller and at one point drove through the intersection and fired numerous rounds from his handgun into the air, the complaint states.

Govea will be back in court for his preliminary hearing on May 6. Cash bond was set at $5,000

