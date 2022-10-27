Racine man facing 50 drug-related, bail jumping charges

RACINE — Dozens of charges have been filed against one Racine man, including felony bail jumping and intent to deliver a controlled substance near a school, after police say he intended to distribute narcotics and marijuana near Gilmore School.

Earnest Phillips, 40, is facing a total of 50 charges after police gathered information from a certified informant (CI) and conducted surveillance of Phillips.

According to a criminal complaint, the CI met with Phillips four times with the intent to purchase controlled substances. Police had placed an audio device on the CI and provided them with cash to make the purchases.

The CI brought the purchased products back to the sheriff's department, which tested them. All four times, the products tested positive for Heroin.

On Oct. 20, officials conducted surveillance of Phillips. They conducted a traffic stop and found a black bag in Phillips car that had 354.2 grams of THC inside. Law enforcement also found pills that tested positive for MDMA and fentanyl.

Because Phillips had two pending prosecutions, he is now facing not only drug charges, but felony bail jumping as well. He was taken into custody on Oct. 26.

