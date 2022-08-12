Racine man charged with 10 counts of child porn possession, admits to having 17K more files

RACINE, Wis. — A 19-year-old Racine man was charged Thursday with 10 counts of possession of child pornography, and Racine police say he is facing additional charges.

The Racine Police Department took Isaiah Dejesus-Bazan into custody on Tuesday after police executed a search warrant on his home in Mount Pleasant. Officers discovered a "large cache" of child pornography on his electronic devices.

According to a criminal complaint, Dejesus-Bazan admitted to law enforcement that he downloaded, saved, and sought child pornography on social media and messaging apps. He also admitted he saved child pornography on his phone and in a MEGA account. In his MEGA account, Dejesus-Bazan said there were over 17,000 child sexual abuse material files, the complaint says.

Upon a partial review of his phone, a Wisconsin Department of Justice forensic examiner recovered ten files taken from his phone.

Racine police say Dejesus-Bazan also admitted to sending explicit images and "joking" that he was going to prison.

The complaint says an additional investigation is being conducted on Dejesus-Bazan's MEGA account, as well as a complete investigation of his phone.

While police were executing the search warrant on Tuesday, Dejesus-Bazan's sister arrived on the scene. She was driving at a high rate of speed towards law enforcement, who were in the area on foot. She got out of the vehicle and demanded to go inside.

Racine police said when officers told her she couldn't enter, she resisted police and was screaming for her mother. She was arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting an officer. Officials said she was also issued a citation for reckless driving.

A cash bond of $50,000 for Dejesus-Bazan was set Thursday during his initial appearance in court. He is due back in court on Aug. 17 for a preliminary hearing.

