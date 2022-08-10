Racine man arrested for possession of child pornography, sister arrested for resisting an officer

RACINE — The Racine Police Department took two suspects into custody on Tuesday, one for possession of child pornography, and the other for resisting an officer.

Racine police said they executed a search warrant and arrested a man who had a "large cache" of child pornography on his electronic devices.

The man was taken in for questioning, where he admitted to engaging in sexual contact with a child, sending explicit images, and "joking" that he was going to prison. Racine police said an investigation into that matter is ongoing.

However, for now, the man is being charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

While police were executing the search warrant, the suspect's sister arrived on the scene. She was driving at a high rate of speed towards law enforcement, who were in the area on foot. She got out of the vehicle and demanded to go inside.

Racine police said when officers told her she couldn't enter, she resisted police and was screaming for her mother. She was arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting an officer. Officials said she was also issued a citation for reckless driving.

