Racine man charged for crash that Tyreanna Scales earlier this month

RACINE, Wis. — Salvador Coronado, of Racine, has been charged with first degree reckless homicide and four counts of recklessly endangering safety for his involvement in a crash that killed 17-year-old Tyreanna Scales last month.
The 34-year-old man could face up to 110 years in prison with a fine as much as $100,000.
According to reports, on March 9, Coronado was trying to escape Racine police and was driving more than 90 mph when he hit Scales’ car. Scales was stopped at a red light and was driving four other passengers.
Scales was immediately airlifted to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, but she died two days later.
Friends and loved ones gathered at North Beach in Racine on March 14 to remember her.
The four other passengers survived.
Coronado is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on April 9.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.