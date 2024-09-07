RACINE — One of the state’s oldest rivalries met for the 100th time Friday night, with Racine Park taking on Racine Horlick in Week 3 to kick off Southeast Conference play.
Horlick improved to 3-0 on the season after a 20-point second half led the Rebels to a 27-7 victory over Park.
The Tigers dropped to 0-3 to start their 2024 campaign.
Watch: Racine Horlick-Racine Park rivalry meets for 100th time
After starting the second half tied at 7-7, Rebels junior running back Jaydan Ponder opened the floodgates with a 56-yard run to Park's 11-yard line.
Ponder finished off the drive a couple of snaps later with an eight-yard score to regain the lead for Horlick, which sparked a 20-point second half for the Rebels.
Since the rivalry started in 1928, Park holds a 54-40-6 advantage over the Rebels.
