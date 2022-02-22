Racine Fire Department remembers firefighter Chris Lalor

RACINE, Wisc. — On Tuesday, member of the Racine Fire Department came together to remember Firefighter Chris Lalor who was killed over the weekend in what police are calling a homicide.

Police said the 911 call came from Lalor's mom when she found him at a home. Officials haven't named a suspect, but say they have identified a person of interest.

Lalor was a 21-year veteran of the the fire department. His colleagues described him as someone they could always rely on.

"At work you didn't have to ask him to come help you in the kitchen, he was already there. You didn't have to ask him to come help check out the truck in the morning to make sure everything was in it's place and ready to go," Capt. Craig Ford said.

Racine firefighters described Lalor as someone with a calm demeanor and someone who was always a steady presence.

"He was just a level-headed guy, and you need that in this line of work. You need someone that can remain calm and keep their head together in some of the circumstances that we enter," said. Lt. Rebecca Porcaro. "The only time you really saw him get upset was when his Bears weren't playing good."

Stories were shared of Lalor's love for the community he grew up in. His colleagues said he had a giving spirit and continued to give back even once the fire was out.

One story was shared about him helping a family replace belongings after everything was lost in a fire. Another story was shared of when he was off-duty, simple helping neighbors shovel snow from their driveways.

"Chris Lalor, though the community meant most to him," said Lt. Tim O'Brien. "He felt the best way he could serve that community that he loved and grew up in was being a fireman, and he loved it."

The fire department said it is continuing to grieve the loss, but will keep Lalor's memory close.

"There's not going to be a day that goes by that we're not going to think of him. When we see engine five, we'll think about Chris," said Assistant Chief Brain Wolf.

