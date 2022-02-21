Death of Racine firefighter being investigated as homicide

RACINE — A 50-year-old Racine firefighter was found dead over the weekend, and investigators are treating his death as a homicide.

Racine police said Monday officers were called to a home on Pinehurst Avenue around 11:57 a.m. Sunday for a person not breathing. There they found the deceased man.

He is a 21-year veteran of the Racine Fire Department, though RPD did not identify him. They also did not announce a cause of death.

No suspects were mentioned in the police department's statement on Monday.

They say they are interested in any information that anyone may have about this incident. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are asked to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262) 636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.

