Racine deputies led on a chase, arrest suspect for OWI, possession of ecstasy

RACINE — The Racine County Sheriff's Office said a man has been charged after he led deputies on a chase early Sunday morning.

The incident began around 12:30 a.m. when a deputy saw an SUV swerving out of its lane on I-41 southbound near STH 20. The deputy initiated a traffic stop, and the car slowed down but did not stop, according to Racine County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say the suspect exited the interstate at STH 20 and threw a baggie out the window. The vehicle then got back onto the interstate heading northbound and failed to stop for a marked squad car.

The Racine County Sheriff's Office said a deputy nearby deployed spike strips near CTH K. Those strips successfully deflated all four of the suspect's tires. That's when officials say the suspect pulled over on the off-ramp to STH K.

Deputies took the suspect into custody without incident, and the baggie he threw out the window was recovered. Inside, deputies found multicolored pills and powder that tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine/MDMA or ecstasy.

The man, identified as 41-year-old Kimanzi McCray was charged with fleeing and eluding, operating while impaired, operating while revoked - alcohol-related, possession of MDMA, and a probation hold.

