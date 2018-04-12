Racine County soaks in warmer weather

The Racine lakefront was busy place Thursday afternoon.

People could be spotted enjoying the warm weather.

“It’s just so great to be able to be out and enjoying the weather and the sunshine, and to just be by the water,” said Gail Donovan, who was out for a walk.

Sami Moody, of Kenosha, was searching for washed-up glass on the shore. She uses it to manufacture jewelry.

“It’s really fun searching for sea glass all the time, but it’s just heaven out here today,” Moody said.

“I just love the sense of community down at the beach,” she added.

Frank Bodnar, of Racine, and his father, spent much of the morning fishing for salmon.

“We’re just hoping to get a little bit of sun and maybe catch a couple fish,” Bodnar said.

At Apple Holler Family Farm, in Sturtevant, owner Dave Flannery said the brief spell of warmer weather will help him catch up on planting trees.

He said he plants roughly 2,000 new trees a year on the 63-acre farm.

But Flannery said this year, a very cold spring left the ground too wet to plant.

“The warm weather is going to help us catch up a bit,” he said.

“We’ve still got about 1,500 to 1,600 trees that have to go into the ground here in the next couple of weeks,” Flannery added.

He said the cold spring also threw off the schedule of his apple, peach and pear trees, which he now expects will begin to bloom three to four weeks later than usual.

But Flannery said that also means there’s less of a chance the trees could be damaged by a surprise frost, since they’re not scheduled to bloom until late May.

“We’re worrying a lot less this year about a spring freeze knocking out our apple bloom,” Flannery said.