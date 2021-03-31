Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Racine County patrol car struck in incident with 2 suspected drunk drivers

items.[0].image.alt
Racine County Sheriff’s Office
The crash, according to Racine County authorities.
racine crash
Posted at 4:51 PM, Mar 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-31 17:51:49-04

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a suspected drunk driver crashed into a Wisconsin State Patrol car as officers were removing two young children from another vehicle whose driver was pulled over on suspicion of operating while intoxicated.

The children were not hurt. The driver and one law enforcement officer at the scene suffered minor injuries, according to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash was captured on video. It showed a vehicle driving straight into the squad car, despite police blocking off two southbound lanes of Interstate 41/94 to remove the children.

The first vehicle was pulled over along the interstate for an undisclosed traffic violation.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku