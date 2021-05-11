Racine County launches Text-to-911 service

Racine County is launching a new Text-to-911 service for residents who are unable to call 911 during an emergency.

Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave announced the launch on Tuesday.

“Safety is our highest priority, and this is a great public safety enhancement for Racine County. Text-to-911 gives residents facing an emergency another way to contact 911 dispatchers and get help,” Delagrave said. “We encourage residents experiencing an emergency to continue contacting the Racine County Communications Center by phone, but if you are unable to call, text 911.”

The county says residents should try to do voice calls whenever possible, but if they cannot, text 911.

Users who use the Text-to-911 service will send a message to the Racine County Communications Center.

“Our dedicated team is here for you, 24/7, 365 days a year. We encourage you to ‘Call if you can, text if you can’t,’” said Jackie Bratz, Racine County Communications Center Director.

