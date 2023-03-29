Racine County Emergency Management Coordinator, wife charged with child abuse, strangulation

RACINE, Wis. — Racine County's Emergency Management Coordinator, James Kerner, and his wife Tiana are both being charged with child abuse and strangulation, according to criminal complaints for the two.

James has three kids with two different women. Two of the kids live with James and Tiana full-time, and the third child visits on Tuesdays and every other weekend. According to a criminal complaint, Tiana and James have been abusing the two children who live there full time.

James and his wife are accused of beating James' kids with a wooden pole, waterboarding them, and strangulating them until they pass out.

According to the complaint, James is accused of slapping and whipping the children, while Tiana is accused of more violent offenses like strangulation and waterboarding.

The accusations came to light after one of the children, identified as NJK in the complaint, told a friend's mother that she didn't want to go home because she was fearful of Tiana.

The friend's mother contacted the police, who then spoke with NJK. The complaint states NJK told police she had been abused for over 3 years. She said she had been struck by a wooden pole and a hammer, strangulated to the point of losing consciousness, and waterboarded.

NJK told officers she had been forced to engage in repeated acts of incest with her sibling. Her stepmother reportedly recorded it and threatened to use it against her should she report the ongoing abuse.

After officers spoke with NJK, they responded to the Kerner residence and spoke with James who denied all the allegations. He allegedly told police that NJK had a history of lying, was possibly on the spectrum, or had Asbergers, and said he and Tiana had just gotten back from her parent-teacher conferences where teachers gave "bad reports."

Officers spoke to teachers who denied those claims. One teacher told officers that the interaction with James and Tiana was strange because of how they spoke about NJK. They reportedly were fixated on whatever negative aspects they could find during the conference.

Another teacher said the Kerners wanted to know if NJK was "lying at school."

Police conducted additional interviews with NJK, who described specific incidents of abuse and what types of abuse she went through.

Police collected phones and cameras from the home, and found much had been deleted. There were no photos or texts on the family phone, which NJK said Tiana had used to record incestuous acts.

There were texts on Tiana's phone, however, that revealed conversations between James and Tiana regarding "punishment" for the kids. The complaint states there were multiple discussions about what to give the kids for dinner when they were "on punishment."

There were also texts about the kids being forced to stand for long periods of time, forced to sleep on the floor, and denied the ability to do their homework. The complaint states several conversations made it seem like the kids were reprimanded no matter how they responded to Tiana's questions (too quickly or too slowly).

The kids allegedly had to ask for permission before they could start their chores or homework, but were also reprimanded when they didn't start them on their own.

Police also interviewed NJK's brother, identified as OJK. He had bruises that officials say would've required a lot of force. He said NJK's injuries were from the two siblings fighting, and said her injuries were likely from him hitting her with a wooden pole.

He told police Tiana and James, "would never lay a finger on them."

Police also gathered statements from NJK's friends and the mother of James' other child. The mother said she once saw James beat OJK with a belt. She said he hit OJK so hard, she felt uncomfortable and left the room.

NJK's friends told police details about NJK's abuse that she had shared throughout the years. They told police they've seen bruises and cuts on NJK.

James and Tiana are both facing the following charges:



Two counts of causing mental harm to a child (a third charge for Tiana)

Physical abuse to a child - intentionally causing bodily harm (five counts for James, five counts for Tiana.

One count of false imprisonment

First-degree recklessly endangering safety (one count for James, three counts for Tiana)

Strangulation and suffocation (one count for James, two counts for Tiana)

Tiana is facing these additional charges:

Physical abuse to a child, repeated acts causing bodily harm

Incest with child by a stepparent

Threats to injure or accuse of a crime

Misdemeanor intimidation of a victim

James is also being charged with two counts of failure to act to prevent bodily harm to a child.

If convicted on all charges, James could face more than 60 years in prison. Tiana could face a maximum of more than 200 years in prison.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip