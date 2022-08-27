Racine Correctional Institute employee arrested, accused of having sex with inmate

RACINE, Wis. — A supervisor at the Racine Correctional Institute was arrested after the sheriff's office says she gave an inmate a cell phone and had regular sex with the inmate inside the prison.

The 37-year-old supervisor may be charged with 2nd degree sexual assault by correctional staff, misconduct in public office and delivering illegal articles to an inmate, according to a statement from the Racine County Sheriff's Office on Friday.

The third charge has to do with the allegation that she gave an inmate a cell phone containing photos and messages. The inmate also told investigators they had regular sex at the supervisor's office at the prison, officials said.

They began their relationship in April of 2022 and their last encounter was on Aug. 4. On Aug. 25 investigators confronted the supervisor with the allegations, the sheriff's office says.

The supervisor denied the allegations and said she believed the allegations to be retaliation by inmates. But when investigators mentioned the phone, the supervisor's "demeanor changed, and she stopped answering questions," according to the sheriff's office.

The supervisor has not been criminally charged yet and so TMJ4 News is not naming her, per our policy.

She is being held at the Racine County Jail on $1.1 million cash bail, the sheriff's office said in their statement.

The Wisconsin Department of Corrections operates the Racine Correctional Institution in Sturtevant in Racine County.

