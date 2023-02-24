Racine Co. Sheriff's Office Lieutenant suspended for drunken snowmobiling in northern Wisconsin

RACINE, Wis. — A member of the Racine County Sheriff's Office was suspended after he was involved in a drunken snowmobiling excursion in northern Wisconsin, a spokesperson confirms to TMJ4 News.

Racine County Sheriff's Lt. Shawn Barker was suspended for 10 days without pay. The Racine County Sheriff's Office also completed its internal investigation of the incident on Friday.

According to media outlets, Barker as well as a member of the Racine Police Department were involved in the incident. Both were cited on suspicion of drunken snowmobile driving in Eagle River in Vilas County on Feb. 11.

Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said in a statement to TMJ4 News, “Lt. Barker made a tremendous off-duty mistake which he is personally and professionally embarrassed for and being held accountable. I hold my deputies to the highest standards of conduct both on and off duty. Lt. Barker’s actions fell far short of my expectations, and he earned his suspension and loss of pay – which is my highest personal level of suspension prior to pursuing termination. I will never tolerate this kind of poor decision making or irresponsible behavior.”

The Racine Police Department said in a statement to TMJ4 News, "This incident is being addressed as an internal investigation and as such will not be commented on by any Department personnel."

TMJ4 News has reached out to get the criminal complaint and will update our reporting when we obtain it.

