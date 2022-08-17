Racine awarded $3.8 million for four new electric buses

RACINE — The City of Racine will be getting several new electric buses thanks to a $3.8 million award from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration Low or No Emission Vehicle Program.

The award will allow the city to purchase four more electric buses, bringing the total number of battery-powered buses in the Racine fleet to 13. It also means that 40% of the fleet will be zero-emission.

The four new electric buses will replace four 2011 diesel buses which have driven more than 450,000 miles combined.

“The City of Racine continues to lead the way in the transition to a cleaner and more efficient mass transit system,” said Mayor Cory Mason in a statement. “I am proud to have partners in the federal government who recognize our commitment to reducing our carbon footprint and who are willing to invest resources into our City to help us achieve our shared climate goals.”

The other nine electric buses in the Racine fleet came from grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration Low or No Emission Vehicle Program and the Volkswagen Transit Capital Assistance Grant Program.

