Racine Art Museum hosts annual Peeps exhibition

Racine Art Museum
Posted at 10:20 AM, Apr 06, 2022
RACINE, Wis. — The Racine Art Museum is hosting its annual Peeps art exhibition once again!

The International Peeps Art Exhibition is a popular showcase that features art made primarily from or inspired by marshmallow Peeps.

This year's exhibit has 162 pieces created by 207 artists from around the country. The public can check out all of the work from April 7 through April 23, with a virtual opening reception happening Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. and a live virtual exhibit tour at 1 p.m. on April 12.

You can support the exhibit and the Racine Art Museum by purchasing raffle tickets at both museum campuses. Tickets are available through April 30, and if your ticket is chosen, you can win Peeps-inspired artwork from past exhibits, or the first place prize of an Elna eXperience 530 Sewing Machine.

To learn more about the exhibit, and see photos of some of the artwork, click here.

