MILWAUKEE — Election Day is in one week and the race for Milwaukee County Supervisor in District 18 is write-in only.

The county elections director says there was no candidate with enough signatures to get their name on the ballot.

"I have not seen this in my 32 years of working in this industry," Milwaukee County Director of Elections Julietta Henry said. "This is the first time where there was not a candidate placed on the ballot in that tier in Milwaukee County"

Six people have registered as write-in candidates, including incumbent Russell Antonio Goodwin Sr.

You can read the full list below or by clicking here:

Deanna Alexander

Russell Antonio Goodwin Sr.

George Lor

Bryon Marshall

Carl Munson

Teneen Rucker

Bruce Winter

The 2022 Spring Election in Wisconsin is Tuesday, April 5. Drop boxes aren't allowed for this year's Spring Election, following a Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling in February.

Early voting for the election runs through Saturday, April 2. Voter registration, including address changes, ends on Friday, April 1 at all locations.

Here is where you can go for early voting. For more information on the 2022 Spring Election, click here.

