Here's where you can go for early voting in Milwaukee starting Tuesday

MILWAUKEE — Early voting for the 2022 Spring Election begins Tuesday in Milwaukee.

Early voting for the April 5 general election runs through Saturday, April 2. Voter registration, including address changes, ends on Friday, April 1 at all locations.

Here is where you can go for early voting:

The following locations are open weekdays 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.:



Frank P. Zeidler Municipal Building (841 North Broadway, Room 102)

Midtown Center (5700 West Capitol Drive)

Zablocki Library (3501 West Oklahoma Avenue)



The following locations are open weekdays 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays 10 a.m. to p.m.:

Bay View Library (2566 S Kinnickinnic Ave)

East Library (2320 N Cramer St)

Good Hope Library (7717 W Good Hope Rd)

Tippecanoe Library (3912 S Howell Ave)

Villard Square Library (5190 N 35 th St)

St) Washington Park Library (2121 N Sherman Blvd)



Absentee voters may also return their ballots to any early voting location during voting hours.

The city is also offering drive-up curbside ballot drop off at all early voting locations on Saturday, March 26 and Saturday, April 2 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. During this option, you can return your ballot without getting out of your car.

For more information on the 2022 Spring Election, click here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip