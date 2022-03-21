Here's where you can go for early voting in Milwaukee starting Tuesday

MILWAUKEE — Early voting for the 2022 Spring Election begins Tuesday in Milwaukee.
Early voting for the April 5 general election runs through Saturday, April 2. Voter registration, including address changes, ends on Friday, April 1 at all locations.
Here is where you can go for early voting:
The following locations are open weekdays 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.:
- Frank P. Zeidler Municipal Building (841 North Broadway, Room 102)
- Midtown Center (5700 West Capitol Drive)
- Zablocki Library (3501 West Oklahoma Avenue)
The following locations are open weekdays 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays 10 a.m. to p.m.:
- Bay View Library (2566 S Kinnickinnic Ave)
- East Library (2320 N Cramer St)
- Good Hope Library (7717 W Good Hope Rd)
- Tippecanoe Library (3912 S Howell Ave)
- Villard Square Library (5190 N 35th St)
- Washington Park Library (2121 N Sherman Blvd)
Absentee voters may also return their ballots to any early voting location during voting hours.
The city is also offering drive-up curbside ballot drop off at all early voting locations on Saturday, March 26 and Saturday, April 2 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. During this option, you can return your ballot without getting out of your car.
For more information on the 2022 Spring Election, click here.