Race for Governor ramps up following Tuesday night's primary election

Less than 24 hours after results were finalized in Tuesday night's primary election, Gov. Scott Walker and his challenger, Tony Evers, were out campaigning across Wisconsin.

Evers and fellow Democrat Mandela Barnes, who won the party's nomination for Lieutenant Governor, appeared together in Madison Wednesday morning.

Evers, the State Superintendent of Public Instruction, said Walker has failed voters on issues like education and the economy.

"He's had all sorts of promises he hasn't kept for the last eight years," Evers said. "In fact, he's been breaking those promises."

But at a campaign stop in La Crosse on Wednesday, Walker touted the state's low unemployment rate.

He added Evers once praised his plan to fund Wisconsin's schools.

"He called my budget a, 'pro-kid budget,' back when he wasn't a candidate running for Governor," Walker said. "He's changed his tune now."

Paul Nolette, a political science professor at Marquette University, said he expects a lot of national attention on the Governor's race in the months ahead.

"Wisconsin has been very much a battleground - both in national politics and state-level politics," Nolette said.

"I wouldn't be surprised at all to see the President come through here, as well as some high-profile Democrats that might be considering a Presidential run in 2020," Nolette added.

President Donald Trump took to Twitter to formally endorse Walker on Tuesday evening, and also sent out a Tweet on Wednesday morning endorsing GOP U.S. Senate Candidate Leah Vukmir.