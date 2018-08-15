TODAY'S TMJ4 and WUWM to host gubernatorial debate ahead of general election

MILWAUKEE – The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee will host a debate in the race for Wisconsin

Governor between Republican Governor Scott Walker and Democratic challenger Tony Evers.

The debate will air live on TODAY’S TMJ4 (WTMJ-TV) and WUWM-FM and simulcast on WGBA-TV

(Green Bay) and on television stations throughout Wisconsin. An additional media partner is The

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and USA Today Network.

The debate date and time are to be determined. TODAY’S TMJ4 news anchors Charles Benson and

Shannon Sims, along with WUWM’s Mitch Teich, will moderate the debate.