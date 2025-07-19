Quinn Priester dominates Dodgers as Brewers extend winning streak to 8 with 2-0 shutout

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Quinn Priester outpitched Tyler Glasnow for six innings, Caleb Durbin homered and drove in both runs, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-0 on Friday night for their eighth straight victory.

The Brewers equaled their longest winning streak of the season from May 25 to June 2. They continued their dominance over the NL West leaders, having outscored them 15-4 during a three-game sweep in Milwaukee last week.

Priester (8-2) allowed three hits and struck out a season-high 10 on 77 pitches. He struck out the side in the first and fifth. All-Star closer Trevor Megill worked the ninth for his 22nd save.

Durbin yelled “Let's go!” as he rounded the bases after his 410-foot shot to straightaway center field off reliever Kirby Yates with two outs in the seventh.

The Brewers led 1-0 on Durbin's RBI double into the left-field corner that scored Isaac Collins, who walked leading off the fifth.

Glasnow (1-1) gave up one run and four hits in six innings while striking out six.

Key moment

The Dodgers twice had the potential tying run in scoring position. Freddie Freeman doubled in the fourth but Will Smith lined into a double play, with Freeman getting doubled off second. Shohei Ohtani reached on a throwing error by shortstop Joey Ortiz in the sixth and stole second before Mookie Betts struck out swinging to end the inning.

Key stat

The NL West-leading Dodgers were held to three hits. They've lost eight of 10 games.

Up next

All-Star RHP Freddy Peralta (11-4, 2.66 ERA) starts Saturday for the Brewers. RHP Emmet Sheehan (1-0, 2.03) goes for the Dodgers.

