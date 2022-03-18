'Putin is a D***' beer raises more than $54K for UN Ukraine Humanitarian Fund

MILWAUKEE — In just over two weeks, Lakefront Brewery has raised more than $54,000 for Ukraine.

On March 2, the brewery announced it was making a "Putin is a D***" label for its crowlers and selling them, with some of those proceeds going to the people of Ukraine.

Lakefront up-charged the beers by $5 and planned to donate each of those upcharges.

Now, Lakefront is donating a total of $54,205.16 to United Nations Ukraine Humanitarian Fund. The brewery shared the news on Twitter, thanking everyone who bought the beer for supporting its effort.

Update on our "Putin is a Dick" Ukrainian humanitarian benefit! We just wired another $33,915.16 donation to United Nations Ukraine Humanitarian Fund bringing our new grand total to $54,205.16. Thank you all so much for supporting our effort! pic.twitter.com/YQdO0n5m6T — Lakefront Brewery (@lakefront) March 17, 2022

