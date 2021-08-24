'Put the guns down': Families of Milwaukee shooting victims left angry, in disbelief over city's violence

MILWAUKEE — Cynthia Evans was in tears, pacing the sidewalk, trying to find out where her granddaughter died.

“This is not right. This is not right, another life,” said Evans.

She told TMJ4 that her granddaughter, Cynthia Lemon, 18 years old, had been shot and killed somewhere along North 45th between West Locust and Chambers.

According to Milwaukee Police, an 18-year-old woman was shot and killed in that block at 5:50 p.m. on Monday, the result of “an ongoing argument.” Police are still searching for a suspect.

It was the first of four shooting homicides in just under six hours.

The second homicide happened around 90 minutes later, near North 21st and Congress.

According to police, a 20-year-old man and an 18-year-old man were shooting at each other.

The 20-year-old died from injuries at a hospital, said police.

Tasha Chapman, who lives on North 21st, told TMJ4 the 18-year-old is her son.

"I promise to God, if he had died in my arms, the whole of Milwaukee gonna get it,” said Chapman.

She said her son ran into her home bleeding on Monday night from gunshots wounds to his leg.

According to police, he was treated at an area hospital and taken into custody.

Chapman denies her son's involvement in the shooting.

“The violence. Why, why, why? We all got grandkids here. Put the guns down," she said.

TMJ4 Tasha Chapman

After Chapman’s son was rushed to the hospital, two more people would be shot and killed on Monday night – a 31-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy.

Milwaukee Police are still seeking suspects in both of those shootings.

Police told TMJ4 there have been 112 homicides since January, and they’ve cleared just under half of those cases this year.

To help their efforts, including the latest homicides, they ask for anyone with a tip to call Crime Stoppers.

"I think if more people knew about Crime Stoppers, knew you could get a reward, and knew that you could give information without the suspect or perpetrator ever knowing who you are - that would do something to stop crime or reduce crime,” said Michael Hupy, President of Milwaukee Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers first came to Milwaukee in October 2019. It's received more than 1,000 tips and 27 have helped lead to arrests and solve crimes, including two murders.

“I'm happy about the 27 arrests. And I'm also happy that people who think they have some information about a crime, call in, and let the police check it out, even though they might not have the information they need,” said Hupy.

Cynthia Evans is hopeful a tip will solve her granddaughter's murder.

"Cynthia was an outgoing person. Cynthia was funny. Cynthia loved to have fun. She was two weeks away from going to Mount Mary University,” said Evans.

All of Monday’s homicides are still under investigation by Milwaukee Police. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

