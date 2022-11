MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say a pursuit with a driver ended in a crash near Green Bay and Sheridan Tuesday morning.

Police described the driver as a homicide suspect. Officers tried to pull the person over around noon near 6th and Burleigh. The driver did not oblige and sped off, and police followed. The driver eventually crashed near Green Bay and Sheridan.

A 21-year-old Milwaukee man and a 19-year-old Milwaukee man were taken into custody, police say. Criminal charges are pending.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip