'Purple Alert' for domestic violence victims to be considered at Milwaukee Common Council meeting

The Milwaukee Common Council is considering a resolution that would create a "Purple Alert." A Purple Alert would expedite the process of filing a missing person's report for victims of domestic violence.

The alert would include locating people who may be missing, injured, or vulnerable.

The resolution was up for consideration at Tuesday's meeting. The consideration comes a day after an hours-long tactical situation took place early Monday morning near 78th and Calumet.

"A Purple Alert system would save lives and by making it easier to quickly locate victims of domestic violence. With every hour that passes, a missing person becomes more vulnerable, so reducing the amount of time a loved one must wait to file a report is essential to the health and safety of someone who may be in harm's way," said Milwaukee County Supervisor Sequanna Taylor in a previous statement. "Speeding up this process will save lives. With incidents of domestic violence on the rise during the Coronavirus pandemic, this alert system is needed now more than ever."

A Purple Alert would be similar to an AMBER Alert for children or a Silver Alert for seniors. The Purple Alert would reduce the amount of time that must pass before a missing person's report can be completed.

If enacted, Wisconsin would be the first state to have a domestic violence alert system.

