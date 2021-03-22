One man arrested after tactical situation near 78th and Calumet, police say incident is domestic violence-related

MILWAUKEE — One man was arrested after a tactical situation Monday morning near 78th and Calumet in Milwaukee.

Police said the incident began just before 4 a.m. when a 911 caller reported hearing gunshots and children yelling.

At the scene, police heard gunshots and two children in the home were able to escape. Police say a suspect was holding a woman hostage inside of the home.

The Tactical Enforcement Unit and crisis negotiators were on scene. After several hours, the suspect fired another gunshot, MPD says. Officers entered the home and were shot at by the suspect.

Police did not open fire during the incident, according to police. No injuries were sustained due to the suspect's gunfire.

A 32-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested, police said. The 30-year-old Milwaukee woman was rescued and treated for minor injuries.

Police described the incident as domestic-violence related.

Charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, contact Milwaukee Police Department and/or one of the resources listed below:

Sojourner Family Peace Center - (414) 933-2722

Milwaukee Women’s Center - 414-671-6140

National Domestic Violence Hotline - (800) 799-7233

