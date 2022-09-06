Pumpkin spice cream puffs return to Harvest Fair at Wisconsin State Fairgrounds

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — For those who can't get enough pumpkin spice-flavored foods and drinks during the autumn season, you are in luck.

Harvest Fair at the Wisconsin State Fairgrounds Sept. 23-25 will be once again offering Pumpkin Spice & Latte Cream Puffs.

The autumn-focused festival will be held Friday 5-11 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. - 11 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Admission is free, but parking is $10 per vehicle or $5 per motorcycle.

They will have music shows at several stages, including Amphitheater headliners. You can also attend lumberjack shows, pumpkin bowling and the 'make your own scarecrow' event.

They will also have a variety of food and drink options.

Learn more about Harvest Fair on their website.

