Pulaski man charged in Jan. 6 Capitol breach, accused of using pepper spray on officers

WASHINGTON (NBC 26) — A Pulaski man, accused of participating in the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last year, faces charges for allegedly pepper-spraying officers during the riot.

Riley D. Kasper, 23, of Pulaski, is charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding officers with a deadly or dangerous weapon to inflict bodily injury, civil disorder, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds and related offenses.

According to a statement from the US Attorney's Office in D.C., Kasper was arrested in Ashland and will make his initial appearance Thursday in the Western District of Wisconsin.

The statement said Kasper sprayed an aerosol canister of what is believed to be pepper spray towards law enforcement officers attempting to secure the Capitol building.

The statement also says Kasper communicated on social media with another person, saying, among other things, “I pepper sprayed 3 cops so bad they got undressed and went home,” and “As you can see in that video, it was my group that busted the first gate and kept chasing the cops down and pushing them back at the Capitol.”

Kasper is also accused of saying via social media, “You charge that line and start spraying they start running for cover like you’re coming at them with an ak” and “there is definitely something satisfying about pepper spraying cops in riot gear …”

In the 14 months since Jan. 6, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the District of Columbia says more than 775 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 245 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.