Public shares outrage at Racine town hall meeting in response to police shooting

“You want answers to those questions, and so do I,” Mason said to the crowd. “I am here to listen to your questions and concerns and try to get answers to make our city better. The shooting is under investigation. We have to let the Department of Justice do its job. I can’t imagine the pain, sadness and loss, the Shannon family must feel.”
At the meeting, Shannon’s five-year-old daughter sat in the front row, in the arms of her grandma.
“When she wakes up in the middle of the night, and says she wants my daddy, none of you are there,” said Shannon's dad, Nakia Shannon, to city city leaders. “I’m there. Her grandma is there. Her mom and aunties are there. She is going to suffer. Her father is never coming back. Do you think that’s fair to her?”