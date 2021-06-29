Public safety alert issued for some in Oconomowoc; residents asked to shelter in place

OCONOMOWOC -- Some residents of Oconomowoc were asked to shelter in place by the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department Tuesday, according to social media reports.

The Public Safety Alert reads: "Waukesha County Sheriff and other law enforcement agencies are requesting those in the area of I-94 and Golden Lake Road (Oconomowoc) shelter in place for an ongoing police incident. Proceed to interior room or basement, lock all exterior doors. When appropriate, an all clear message will be sent."

The Oconomowoc Enterprise shared an image of the alert on Facebook:

TMJ4 does not yet know what caused the public safety alert to be sent. We have reached out to the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department and will update this story when we learn more.

